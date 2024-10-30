Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz break up after three years?

Washington [US], October 30 : After three years of dating, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have decided to end their relationship, reported E! News.

The couple ignited dating rumours in August 2021 when Tatum was cast in her directorial debut 'Blink Twice' but has split up and called off their engagement, according to several reports.

However, there is no official confirmation from their representatives, as per E! News.

They got engaged in October 2023 and were quite open about their relationship and close bond but at the same time have respect for each other's profession.

"I don't really make any creative decisions or very many decisions without getting her point of view now," said Channing in August, adding, "because I respect her point of view and her brain, her tastes and almost everything."

The 44-year-old actor added, "We need each other now."

Channing and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan separated officially last month. The actor felt that his bond with Zoe got stronger after working with each other in 'Blink Twice'

"Making movies are hard," he said, "One thing I will say is if you think you're in love with somebody and you're thinking about, 'Do I want to stay with them forever or be with them or have a child with them or get married?' Go find the hardest possible project that you can physically find. Go build a house, paint a room, do something."

Even Zoe's father Lenny Kravitz was a fan of the two.

"It works," he said of the couple, adding, "Life is about timing and what you've gone through, what you've learned and they're in the right place," reported E! News.

