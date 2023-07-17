Chantu Bantu are back: Sharman Joshi, Sahil Khan to reunite for new film after 20 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : After two decades, actors Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan are all set to share screen space once again in Sam Khan’s next project.

Taking to Instagram, Sharman shared the exciting reunion with his ‘Style’ co-star.

Sharing the picture featuring Sahil Khan, he wrote, “With the film all ready to roll, I am absolutely excited. The films that Sahil and I did earlier brought about a lot of appreciation for the chemistry we shared on screen. It was our first commercial hit that was seen by Raju Hirani sir too, who then signed me for 3 Idiots.”

As soon as the news was announced, the actor’s fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “We need chantu Bantu back.”

Writer Milap Zaveri wrote, “Time to rock again bro.”

Another comment read, “Chantu-Bantu are back #finally.”

Sharman and Sahil first worked together in N. Chandra’s directorial ‘Style’ (2001) and then for it’s sequel ‘Xcuse Me’ in 2003. After almost 20 years, their new venture is all set to roll and will also mark the launch of a new heroine.

The film will be shot extensively in Abu Dhabi, the film will have four tracks that promise to top the chartbuster list and break all records.

Sahil Khan said, "The writer and the director - Sam Khan - and I have known each other for long and am absolutely delighted to work under his direction. Also, this film brings Sharman and me together once again. He's a superb actor and a wonderful person to work with."

Writer Milap Zaveri, who's penning the dialogues and the screenplay said, "The film will be a full on entertainer. It will have all the masala to keep the viewer glued to his seat."

"Bringing back Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan together for a film is our attempt to recreate the camaraderie they once shared on screen. Sharman's comic timing is too good, and Sahil's sense of humour is natural. They both will make the audience burst into peels of laughter,” producer Hitesh Khushalani stated.

Direction and story by Sam Khan, with screenplay and dialogue by Milap Zaveri, the yet to be titled film is produced by White Lion Motion Picture Production, producer Hitesh Khushalani, and co-produced by Bhuvi Khushalani, Zafar Mehdi and Ishaan Dutta.

More details about the film are still under wraps.

