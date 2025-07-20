Chaos in Pune as Sant Tukaram Film Faces Backlash; We Made the Film with Complete Devotion, Says Director

The much-awaited Sant Tukaram has finally released in the nation wide cinemas. The film is receiving rave reviews from the audiences for the craft, performance, scale and the vision and hardwork entire team has put in. While a major section of the audiences is loving the film, there is a particular section of the audience who are opposing the film and creating unnecessary hate against it. A chaos happened by a group of people in Pune and addressing the same, director Aditya OM said, "In Pune city, the majority of shows of the film Sant Tukaram have been disrupted. The disruptions come in the wake of objections raised by the Sant Tukaram Sansthan, following which the Pune Police have issued an advisory."

Continuing the same, he said, "The advisory states that, in view of the concerns raised by the Sant Tukaram Sansthan, cinema halls across Pune city have been alerted and advised to take necessary precautions to avoid any untoward incidents. As a result, most theaters have decided to cancel the film's shows. It is important to note that the film was granted a U certificate by the Censor Board without any cuts. This entire situation has directly impacted the film’s screenings, causing significant financial losses to the makers."

The film’s writer and director have stated that Sant Tukaram has been made with complete devotion, with the sole purpose of spreading the values, teachings, and ideals of Sant Tukaram Maharaj across the nation. Film critics too have echoed that the film has been made in a deeply devotional spirit. Sant Tukaram was released on July 18 and is currently playing in theaters.

Presented by Curzon Films in association with Purushottam Studios, Sant Tukaram is a sweeping pan-India cinematic tribute to the 17th-century saint-poet whose devotional verses redefined resistance and spirituality. The film charts Tukaram’s evolution—from a bereaved husband to a poetic voice of the oppressed—through his soul-stirring Abhanga compositions.

The film brings together a powerful ensemble cast including Subodh Bhave, Arun Govil, Shishir Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Shiva Suryavanshi, Sheena Chohan, Hemant Pandey, Ganesh Yadav, Lalit Tiwari, Mukesh Bhatt, Gauri Shankar, Twinkle Kapoor, Rupali Jadhav, and DJ Akbar Sami. Lending his legendary voice and gravitas, Mukesh Khanna takes on the role of narrator, offering philosophical context and spiritual depth.

The film’s music—composed by Nikhil Kamath, Ravi Tripathi, Veeral & Laavan—draws richly from the Abhanga tradition, blending classical and folk elements to create a devotional yet cinematic soundscape. Madhusudhan Kota serves as the Director of Photography (DOP), capturing the earthy tones and divine atmosphere of Tukaram’s world.

Backed by producer B. Gautham, Sant Tukaram is envisioned as a truly national experience, transcending linguistic and regional boundaries to speak to the soul of India through its timeless message of faith, resistance, and unity.