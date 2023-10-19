"Characters have lived inside my head": Twinkle Khanna announces her fourth book 'Welcome to Paradise'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Author Twinkle Khanna, on Thursday, announced her fourth book, 'Welcome To Paradise'.

Twinkle shared some pictures of some quotes that she had written in her book and a photo of herself with her book on Instagram.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Welcome to Paradise, my 4th book, is a collection of stories that explore the depths of heartbreak, relationships, and deception. Some of these characters have lived inside my head for the last five years, and now they are ready to meet all of you:)

Preorders open tomorrow.#welcometoparadise @juggernaut.in."

As soon as she dropped the post, actor Huma Qureshi reacted to the post.

"I spotted Huma on one of the slides .. they say to be immortal you must become friends with a writer. I can't wait to read this already," Huma commented.

Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book 'Mrs Funnybones'.

She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and followed it with another book titled 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out the following year.

