Charli XCX tells fans to 'stop' after they chant 'Taylor Swift is dead' at her shows

Los Angeles, June 24 Popstar Charli XCX asked her fans to "please stop" after they yelled "Taylor (Swift) is dead!" in Portuguese during her 'Partygirl' DJ set at a Sao Paulo nightclub.

"Can the people who do this please stop. Online or at my shows. It is the opposite of what I want, and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. I will not tolerate it," Charli wrote on her Instagram story.

Earlier this month, Charli XCX's fans also attacked Swift when she released a UK-exclusive digital version of her album 'The Tortured Poets Department' because it coincided with the release of Charli XCX’s latest album, 'Brat'.

Fans speculate that it blocked the 'Break the Rules' hitmaker's chance at reaching the top spot on the UK's Official Charts.

Rumours also started swirling that the song 'Sympathy is a Knife' on 'Brat' was written about Swift. Charli XCX has hinted before that the song was inspired by an unnamed girl who "taps my insecurities."

The reasoning behind this speculation is that Charli is engaged to The 1975’s drummer, George Daniel, and Swift used to date their lead singer, Matty Healy.

