Charlie Day joins Jennifer Aniston in 'Horrible Bosses 3'

Washington DC [US], August 24 : Actor and writer Charlie Day shared that he "had some conversations about" a sequel to the comedy franchise 'Horrible Bosses', starring Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis and Jamie Foxx, reported People.

Day, 49, said he "absolutely would be up for another 'Horrible Bosses' film in a recent conversation at a screening of his new movie, Honey Don't!.

The original film starred Day, Bateman and Jason Sudeikis as "friends teaming up to kill their employers Aniston, Kevin Spacey and Colin Farrell, respectively, with the help of an ex-con played by Jamie Foxx. Horrible Bosses 2 added Chris Pine and Christoph Waltz into the mix," reported People.

Aniston expressed a similar sentiment about audiences needing movies full of laughs. "I personally think comedy is a necessity," she said. Working on a Horrible Bosses 3, "we would have a really fun time... seeing where those crazy cats are today."

She also reflected on the brown hair her Horrible Bosses character sported in a recent video segment.

"I fought for that wig. That was not an easy battle," she revealed. "I wanted my character to look different. The argument from the studio [Warner Bros.], and I am sorry to call you out, was that 'we are afraid it won't look like you.' That's kind of the point! I still think it might look a little bit like me. But I'm glad I fought for it and stuck to my guns," reported People.

Aniston reprises her award-winning role in Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show with its fourth season premiering September 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor