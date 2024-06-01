Charlie Hunnam to star as master thief in Ed Brubaker's 'Criminal'

Washington [US], June 1 : Charlie Hunnam has been roped in for the lead role of the upcoming series adaptation of 'Criminal,' based on the acclaimed graphic novels by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips.

Set in an interlocking universe of crime stories, 'Criminal' promises to deliver riveting narratives, with Hunnam at the helm as Leo, a master thief renowned for his strategic brilliance, reported Variety.

Described as a character who eschews guns and violence in favour of intricate plans, Leo's enigmatic persona is set to captivate audiences.

Hunnam's casting marks a reunion with the criminal underworld following his iconic portrayal of Jackson 'Jax' Teller in the FX series 'Sons of Anarchy.'

Joining Hunnam in this thrilling venture are esteemed actors Adria Arjona, Richard Jenkins, and Kadeem Hardison.

Behind the scenes, Ed Brubaker is serving as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Jordan Harper.

With Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden set to direct the first four episodes, Legendary Television is on board as executive producers for Amazon Prime Video's 'Criminal'.

With production underway and anticipation building, fans eagerly await the opportunity to delve into the intricate world of 'Criminal,' where the lines between right and wrong blur, and every move could be a game-changer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor