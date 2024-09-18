Charlie Puth, Brooke Sansone tie the knot in Montecito after year-long engagement

Washington [US], September 18 : Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has officially married his fiancee, Brooke Sansone, just one year after their engagement.

The couple exchanged vows at Puth's family's estate in Montecito, California, on September 7, as reported by Page Six.

In a heartfelt Instagram post announcing the news, Puth expressed his deep affection for his new bride.

"I love you Brooke ... I always have, with you I am my very best," Puth wrote.

He continued, "I promise I'll love you every day in this life, and even more when we move on to our next. Brooke Ashley Sansone, and now you'll be Brooke Ashley Puth. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you."

The 'We don't talk anymore' singer, 32, shared a series of intimate photographs from the ceremony, showcasing his custom all-black Bode suit paired with white lace, while Sansone dazzled in a strapless white gown designed by Danielle Frankel, as per Page Six.

The ceremony took place in front of an olive tree, a location chosen for its special significance to Sansone.

According to Page Six, in an interview, Sansone revealed the couple's vision for their wedding. "I wanted our wedding to marry tradition with modern unconventionally," she explained, adding, "I wanted each detail to feel relaxed yet perfectly, thoughtfully curated."

Sansone walked down the aisle to the sounds of a choir performing Aerosmith's 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing,' and the ceremony was officiated by Puth's best friend.

Reflecting on the moment, Sansone described a profound connection with Puth.

"When I was standing up there, I have never felt more connected to Charlie it was like time stopped," she said, according to Page Six.

Both the bride and groom included the line "It's always been you" in their vows.

The couple's romantic history dates back to their shared upbringing in New Jersey.

Sansone recounted, "Our fathers attended elementary school together, and we both grew up in New Jersey. There was always a spark and chemistry between us, but the timing never seemed to work out until it did. It's like an invisible string was always there, showing us that timing is everything," as per Page Six.

Following the wedding, Puth was spotted wearing a gold band, fueling speculation that the newlyweds are enjoying a honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy.

The couple's engagement was announced on September 5, 2023, with Puth sharing the news on Instagram alongside photos of Sansone's pear-cut engagement ring.

"I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie," Puth wrote.

Their romance became public with a heartfelt Instagram post during Puth's birthday celebrations the previous year.

