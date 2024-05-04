Charlie Puth responds to Taylor Swift's nod with new song 'Hero'

Washington [US], May 4 : After a couple of weeks of silence, Charlie Puth has finally broken his quiet spell, responding to Taylor Swift's subtle yet significant mention of him in her latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

Swift's nod to Puth has spurred the singer-songwriter to release a new single titled 'Hero,' scheduled to debut on May 24, ahead of his forthcoming album, reported Variety.

In her highly quotable album, Swift managed to draw attention to Puth with a line in the title track, mentioning, "We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."

This specific mention struck a chord, prompting Puth to acknowledge the gesture and release new music.

Puth took to Instagram, sharing a snippet of the upcoming single 'Hero' and expressing gratitude to those who have supported him, alluding to Swift's acknowledgement.

He confessed to feeling nervous about being too honest in his music but revealed that Swift's mention served as a sign to release the song.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6h-zEmrP1n/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

This isn't the first time Puth and Swift's paths have crossed musically. Previously, Puth covered Swift's hit 'Teardrops on My Guitar,' praising her knack for reinventing classic chord progressions.

Despite rumours of collaboration, Puth clarified in a 2022 interview that they hadn't worked together but expressed openness to the idea, as per Variety

Swift's admiration for Puth isn't singular among musicians. Matty Healy of 'the 1975' also expressed appreciation for Puth on Twitter, shedding light on the broader recognition of Puth's talent within the industry.

Puth's upcoming release comes after his 2022 album 'Charlie,' which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. His singles like 'Light Switch' and collaborations including 'Left and Right' with Jungkook of BTS are amongst his recent hits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor