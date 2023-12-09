Charlie Puth says he wants his fans to know "how music is made" during his TikTok's inaugural concert

Washington [US], December 9 : Singer and songwriter Charlie Puth discussed his plan to explain the layers behind some of his most notable compositions in his headline performance at TikTok's inaugural concert, reported People.

"I think in a traditional sense, it's going to be a show of mine," he said. "So I'm going to play old songs and new songs and maybe some songs that are not released yet to make it fun because why not? But the biggest takeaway I want people to get from watching me up there is the creation of music and how music is made. Kind of like what I do on these short little videos on TikTok."

Puth stated that his goal is to "try and bring" the experience of writing a song "to a live setting."

"That'll be showing the layers of 'Left and Right,' my song with Jungkook, showing how it starts with the guitar, and then you layer the bass and then you layer the drums in," he added of what fans can expect from his performance.

According to People, the 'See You Again' singer will be joined by co-headliners Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta and Renee Rapp, who are all taking the stage for TikTok's In the Mix both in-person in Mesa, Arizona and online on December 10.

When asked about the significance of TikTok to his career, Puth said that it has allowed him to communicate with fans in ways that would not be possible without the platform.

"Some of the best moments I've had interacting with my fans, especially while on TikTok, is I've discovered that all of 'em have some sort of innate musical ability that they might not have wanted to broadcast pre-TikTok," he explained.

Puth added, "One fan might have a lot of covers on there, and I discovered that they have a really good voice, and I'll write them and be like, 'You have a really good voice, keep it up.' TikTok has allowed people to show their inner creativity and shine it out to the world more than ever," reported People.

