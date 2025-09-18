Charlie Sheen claims he could sense that late Matthew Perry ‘wasn’t sober’

Los Angeles, Sep 18 American actor and writer, Charlie Sheen, opened up about the struggles of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry in the last few months before his sudden demise in 2023.

Charlie recently made an appearance on the show "Piers Morgan Uncensored". During the episode, he revealed that he sensed some troubling signs back in 2022 when Matthew was promoting his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing".

The 'Two and a Half Men' actor said that he could tell that Matthew wasn’t sober while talking about his book, which is all about sobriety and recovery.

“I felt really bad, I felt bad for him. When I heard a little snippet from the audiobook, he didn’t have that perfect, specific, laser-focused diction that he always had, delivering comedy or anything at the level that he did. So, I could hear a man who was … handicapped,” the 60-year-old actor went on to add.

Charlie further expressed his regret that he did not reach out to the actor in time. Admitting that he did not know Matthew that well, he said, “I didn’t know Matthew that well. … I read his book, and I read it in a day, and I loved it. And I’m so proud of him and inspired by it. I wanted to reach out, you know, because I’m in his book … when he says, ‘Eff Charlie Sheen and I’m going to be that famous one day too.’ And I didn’t. I think he died, like, three weeks after I read the book."

Charlie added that he could relate to Matthew’s struggles with addiction. “I could feel that sort of prison that he, you know, put himself in," he noted.

For the unaware, Matthew was found dead at his Los Angeles home back in October 2023 at the age of 54. According to the toxicology report, the '17 Again' actor passed away from the “acute effects of ketamine.”

