Charlize Theron "never said" name of director she alleges sexually assaulted her, here is why

Washington DC [US], July 3 : Actress and film producer Charlize Theron shared why she would not reveal the name of the director she alleged sexually harassed her, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

At the Call Her Daddy podcast, to opened up about once being asked to go to a director's house late at night for an audition.

She first spoke about it in an interview in April 2019.

At the time, she alleged the director opened the door in his pyjamas and kept trying to talk during what she thought was going to be an audition. When the director put his hand on her knee, she said, she left, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"The little voice inside me definitely said, 'This isn't right,'" she said. "But then the other voice in me says, 'Well, I don't know. Maybe it is right.'"

However, after the incident became public, according to Theron, the director got nervous.

"This guy, he got a little nervous for a while there. I've never said his name because honestly, I don't want the story to be about him. It's not because I'm protecting him or anything, but he got nervous for a little bit," Theron added.

When host Alex Cooper asked why the unnamed director was nervous, Theron shared, "Because he heard me tell the story, and he knew it was about him, and he wrote me a pretend letter trying to explain his behavior and how I must have misunderstood it, which is classic, isn't it?"

Theron said she believes the director "started panicking."

"He was waiting for me," she said before clarifying why she won't reveal his name. "And I just realized, like, I won't even fucking say your name because you know you're the scumbag. You know it's you, and if anybody ever asked me about him, I would be completely honest. And he knows that. And I kind of like that he's got to be on a hot seat. He doesn't know when it's going to come. I kind of like that a little more."

During her recent appearance on the Hulu documentary, Call Her Alex, Cooper alleged that she was sexually harassed by her soccer coach, Nancy Feldman, at Boston University.

"I remember being furious with myself because I couldn't believe how I had let myself down," she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She continued, "I still get those feelings, because it's you know yourself so well and there's something that really kind of like breaks my heart to the core when people in this very luxurious manner talk about 'Well, you know what, next time you should fucking say something."

"Like, don't wait 20 years.' This kind of like callous way of not wanting to believe. That's really what it boils down to. It's instead of saying, 'I don't believe you,' it's like, 'Well, don't be a fucking pussy. Like, maybe you shouldn't have been a pussy about it.' And we all know what that feels like. It feels like no matter what they say, it can't hurt more than what you're telling yourself," added the actress.

Theron also told Cooper she's "grateful" and respects Cooper's "choice" to share her story: "I think that we need to tell these stories so that we can understand that we're not alone," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor