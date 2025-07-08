Charlize Theron says studios are not willing to take "risk" on female-led action films

Washington DC [US], July 8 : Actress and film producer Charlize Theron called out Hollywood studios for not wanting to take a "risk" when it comes to female-led action movies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"That's known," Theron said, adding, "Action films with female leads don't get greenlit as much as the ones with male leads. I think the thing that always frustrates me is the fact that guys will get a free ride," as per the outlet.

She continued, "When women do this and the movie maybe doesn't hit fully, they don't necessarily get a chance again. With this, we were very aware that eyes were on us. It's not a risk that studios want to take, but they'll take it many times on the same guy who might have a string of action movies that did not do so well."

She has starred in several commercially successful action films, including The Italian Job (2003), Hancock (2008), Prometheus (2012), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), Atomic Blonde (2017), and The Old Guard (2020), and also the Fast & Furious installments: The Fate of the Furious (2017), F9 (2021), and Fast X (2023).

Theron shared why she enjoys doing action films, despite being "accident-prone" on set, leading to "a lot of fractures" and multiple surgeries over the years.

"I love dance, but I would never have been able to go back and be a dancer again, right?" she said. "Action movies gave me this opportunity to be physical again, to be a storyteller with my body," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

