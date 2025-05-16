Charlotte Kirk to star in crime drama series 'Write To Kill'

Washington [US], May 16 : Actor Charlotte Kirk has joined the cast of 'Write To Kill,' a new crime drama series created by author and producer David P. Perlmutter, reported Deadline.

As per the publication, the show revolves around the story of a struggling writer who is stuck with writer's block and drowning in debt. Things take a dark turn when he is offered a large sum of money to commit a serious crime.

According to Deadline, the official synopsis reads, "Caught up in the machinations of the underworld and at the mercy of a London gangland boss, Mad Dog, will this budding writer accept the money, commit the crime, and leave his innocence behind him?"

The cast also includes Billy Hayes (Midnight Express), Elena Sanchez (Hunger Games), Sean Cronin (Mission Impossible), Rich Graff (Making Of The Mob), Amber Doig-Thorne (Winnie The Pooh - Blood and Honey), Brooke Lewis Bellas (Sinatra Club), Vanessa Eichholz (Hellboy), David Kallaway (Blacklist), and Jack Hudson (Accomplice).

The pilot episode is written by David P. Perlmutter and Michael Gorman of Kat Harvey Films. The production is expected to take place in London and New York.

Charlotte Kirk is known for her roles in Vice (2016), No Panic with a Hint of Hysteria, The Depths, and Ocean's 8.

