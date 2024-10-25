Charu Asopa jets off with daughter to celebrate Diwali with parents

Mumbai, Oct 25 Actress Charu Asopa is all set to celebrate Diwali at her parents place as she has jetted off with her daughter Ziana after they were seen at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The mother-daughter duo posed for the paparazzi stationed at the airport. Charu chose a chic black outfit and her daughter Ziana looked every-inch adorable in a purple ensemble. The toddler was also seen holding a toy as she walked with her mother.

Before entering the airport, Charu wished the shutterbugs “Happy Diwali.”

Charu, who is known for ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’, ‘Baalveer’, ‘Mere Angne Mein’ and ‘Jiji Maa’, got married to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen in June 2019. They welcomed their daughter Ziana in November 2021. However, they were often in the news over compatibility issues.

Rajeev and Charu may have parted ways, but they ensure that their daughter Ziana receives love from both her parents. They are often seen spending quality time together in Dubai or going on holidays after their divorce in 2023.

Charu was earlier married to a Marwari businessman from Rajasthan in the year 2007. They parted ways in November 2016 due to compatibility issues. She was then in a relationship with fellow actor Neeraj Malviya. The couple got engaged in Rajasthan. However, the engagement was called off in 2017.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the role of Mridula Chauhan in the television show ‘Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana’.

Talking about Sushmita, the former beauty queen and actress was last seen on the screen in

“Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi” in 2023. It was directed by Ravi Jadhav. It stars Sushmita Sen in the lead role, playing the transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The series covers the key moments in the life and struggle of Mumbai-based transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor