Charu Asopa opens up on exhaustion and loneliness of single motherhood

Mumbai, Nov 25 Television actress Charu Asopa opened up about her journey as a single mother. She acknowledged the highs and lows that come with raising her daughter on her own.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she spoke about the emotional and mental strain of managing everything single-handedly. However, Charu also highlighted the strength and resilience the experience has brought her. When asked about her journey as a single mother, Charu admitted, “Being a single mother comes with its own set of emotional, mental, and physical challenges. There are days when it gets exhausting, and moments when you genuinely wish you had a shoulder to lean on.”

“But then… there are those tiny arms wrapping around you, and that little voice saying, ‘Mama, I love you.’ And suddenly, everything becomes worth it.”

Charu went on to add, “I won’t say it’s not stressful — it absolutely is. But I enjoy every bit of it because my daughter gives purpose to every struggle and joy to every victory. She is my strength, my reason, and my biggest motivation. Yes, it’s tough. I won’t sugarcoat that. But it’s also the most beautiful journey I’ve ever lived.”

Charu Asopa and her former husband, Rajeev Sen, became parents to their daughter, Ziana, on November 1, 2021. They shared the happy news on social media. Marking her one-month milestone, the duo posted a glimpse of their baby girl on Instagram. Charu also uploaded a heartfelt video, capturing a tender moment as she gazed at her little one and gently kissed her tiny feet. For the caption, she wrote, “This is by far my happiest month in a while and it’s all because of you my jaan. Cheers to many more months and years of goodness. Happy one month birthday my Ziana (sic).”

Although the couple parted ways in 2023, they remain committed to co-parenting their little one.

