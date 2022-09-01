Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen call off their divorce, Sushmita reacts

After claiming that she is heading for a divorce from her husband Rajeev Sen, actor-model Charu Asopa on Thursday, announced that they are calling off their divorce decision.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Charu dropped a family picture featuring Rajeev and her daughter Ziana from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations along with an announcement they are keeping their Marriage for good.

Sharing the family picture, she wrote a long note, "Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we won't deny that."

She added, "Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good, We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. Charu & Rajeev."

In the picture, the 'Mere Angne mein' actor could be seen twinning with her cute 9 months old daughter in a beautiful pink suit, she kept her hair half tied and half open. And also wore sindoor.

While Ranjeev was seen wearing a printed white shirt and trousers.

As soon as the actor announced the news, the fans and family chimed into the comment section.

Rajeev's sister and actor Sushmita Sen reacted. She wrote, "I am soooooo happy for all 3 of you!! Dugga Dugga Shona!!!"

One of the users wrote, "So happy for you and your family. God bless you all. Lots of love."

Another comment reads, "Can't explain how happy I am to see you people together."

Previously, Charu had revealed in her vlog that she is divorcing her husband Rajeev Sen for the better future of their daughter Ziana.

Charu's divorce rumours with Rajeev surfaced online when she deleted all her couple pics with him from social media.

Charu tied the knot with Rajeev, who is actor Sushmita Sen's brother, in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. The two became parents to Ziana in November last year. The actual reason behind why they were divorcing is still unknown.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor