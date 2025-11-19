Charu Asopa wishes ex SIL Sushmita Sen on her 50th birthday: 'Age truly bows down in front of you'

Mumbai, Nov 19 Television actress Charu Asopa took to her social media account to wish her ex-sister-in-law and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on her 50th birthday on the 19th of November.

Sharing an adorable picture featuring herself with her baby girl Ziana and Sushmita, Charu penned a beautiful note to wish her. “Happy Birthday, Didi and Ziana ki sexy bua. You look the hottest and the most stunning inside out. Age truly bows down in front of you. Ziana is so lucky to have a bua like you. someone who has seen the world, learnt so much, and carries so much wisdom and grace. I’m just happy she has you to look up to.”

She added, “I just want you to know that both Ziana and I love you soooo much. Happy birthday to the most gorgeous person I know,” and added a red heart and hg emoticon. For the uninitiated, Charu Asopa had married Sushmita Sen’s younger brother Rajeev Sen in 2019, after dating for a few months in 2019, but the relationship started to develop cracks soon after.

The couple officially got divorced last year, and since then they have been staying apart, in different states. Rajeev and Charu are seen reuniting only for the sake of their daughter Ziana and are in a co-parenting settlement. Charu and Rajeev have had a series of mudslinging, and their divorce was quite public and bitter. Talking about Sushmita Sen, on account of her birthday today, Bollywood actress and Sen’s good friend Dia Mirza took to her social media account in penning a beauty wish for the former Miss Universe.

Sharing a picture featuring herself, her little son, Sushmita, and her daughters Renee and Alisah, at the Durga Pooja Pnadal, Dia wrote, “Happy Birthday to my absolute favourite @sushmitasen47 I’m so grateful to call you my own. Keep shining your light!” further adding a red heart, a star and a tiger emoticon. Sushmita’s elder daughter, Renee Sen, also took to her social media account earlier in the day to wish her mother on her special day.

Sharing a picture featuring her mother, Sushmita, younger sister Alisah and herself, Renee wrote, 'Happppyy Birhtdaayyy Maa!' The photo was also captioned as “Bestie turns 50”, with an emotional face and a red heart emoticon.

In another picture shared by Renee, she can be standing right next to Sushmita and Alisah in front of the Goddess Durga idol at the recent Durga Pooja occasion. For the caption, she wrote, “I love you, birthday girl.”

