Charul Malik worked in 'temperatures as high as 50 degrees' for her travel show

Mumbai, July 29 Actress Charul Malik, who is hosting a travel show 'Desi Rasoi Se' has opened up on the challenges she has faced while shooting for it, calling it 'tough but incredibly rewarding'.

"We’ve already explored 12-13 states, with many more to go. The experience has been amazing because, even though we live in India, we rarely get to travel around it. We usually stay in luxury hotels, eat food, and quickly move on. But in this show, I’ve spent two to three days in each of the 11 cities across 11 states," Charul said.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' actress said: "I've explored every corner, seen historical monuments, and experienced local cuisine and specialities. In my career, I’ve always worked as a studio anchor, staying in one place with everything organised for me. This shoot has been a big challenge because I worked in temperatures as high as 50 degrees. It has been tough but incredibly rewarding. I've learned a lot and had a great time."

Charul shared that this is her first Indian travel show as an anchor.

"Exploring India is something I haven’t done much, so this is my first Indian travel show. I’m really doing something I’m passionate about. It feels like a blessing to do what I love and get to anchor in a new way. It’s always exciting to work on something that keeps me enthusiastic," she said.

Charul also shared how her perception has changed about different cultures.

"This show has changed my perspective on different cultures. Before, I only heard about these cultures and foods. But after covering them, I realised that life is not as simple as it seems. Each state has its own challenges and traditions. I've seen how people preserve their traditional recipes to ensure they don’t vanish. Our Indian culture and recipes are at risk of disappearing because we are becoming so fast-food-oriented. This show explores these recipes and traditions, which are important to our heritage," she said.

She further added: "I’ve learned that the hard work involved in travel shows is intense. It sounds exciting, but it can be exhausting. Despite the challenges, I loved every moment of it. The best part about this show is that it’s very candid. I’m just being myself and reacting naturally. It’s an unscripted experience, so while there is a script, we often have to adapt to changes in real-time."

--IANS

sp/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor