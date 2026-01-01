Chase Infiniti, Miles Caton among 2026 BAFTA Rising Star Award nominees

Washington DC [US], January 14 : Hollywood actors Chase Infiniti and Miles Caton are among the nominees for the 2026 EE BAFTA Rising Star Award, with three British talents also in the fray Archie Madekwe, Robert Aramayo and Posy Sterling, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The nominations underline the strong awards-season run of films such as 'One Battle After Another' and 'Sinners', which have featured prominently across major longlists and wins this year.

Infiniti, who stars in Paul Thomas Anderson's political thriller 'One Battle After Another', has emerged as one of the season's breakout performers. The film has so far dominated the awards circuit, while Infiniti is widely tipped for an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Willa.

Miles Caton earned industry acclaim with his debut film performance in Ryan Coogler's vampire horror Sinners, where he stars opposite Michael B Jordan. The film recently won the Golden Globe for box office achievement, further cementing Caton's status as a rising talent to watch.

Among the British nominees, Robert Aramayo has been recognised for his lead role in Kirk Jones' biographical drama I Swear, which tells the story of a Scottish man living with Tourette's syndrome. Archie Madekwe, known for Saltburn, received a nod following his co-starring role in Alex Russell's psychological thriller Lurker. Posy Sterling, a British Independent Film Award winner, was nominated for her performance in Daisy-May Hudson's Lollipop, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The nominees for the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award, now in its 21st year, were announced on Wednesday at London's Savoy Hotel, with Aramayo, Madekwe and Sterling present at the unveiling. The Rising Star Award remains the only BAFTA honour voted for by the British public. Last year, actor David Jonsson won the award for his performances in The Long Walk and Alien: Romulus.

The announcement follows the release of the BAFTA longlists, which saw One Battle After Another lead with 16 mentions, followed closely by Chloe Zhao's Hamnet and Sinners. Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme, Yorgos Lanthimos' Bugonia, and Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein also featured prominently, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B Jordan, Jesse Plemons, Cillian Murphy, Ethan Hawke, Harry Melling and more are in contention for a best lead actor nomination. Jessie Buckley, Cynthia Erivo, Emma Stone, Renate Reinsve, Rose Bryne and Infiniti will be looking to score a best actress nod, alongside Kate Hudson, Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Lawrence and Andrea Riseborough, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

