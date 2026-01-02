'Chatha Pacha' to hit screens worldwide on January 22

Chennai, Jan 2 The makers of director Adhvaith Nayar's eagerly-awaited wrestling-based action entertainer 'Chatha Pacha', featuring actors Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, and Vishak Nair in the lead, on Friday announced that the film would hit screens on January 22 this year.

Reel World Entertainment, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement. It wrote, "The wait is over! Chatha Pacha releases worldwide on 22 Jan 2026. Releasing in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Hindi! The bell rings on 22 Jan, only in cine𝐌as. Don’t miss the fight! #ChathaPacha #TheRingOfRowdies #MalayalamCinema #ReleaseDate."

The release date poster of 'Chatha Pacha', dominated by raw gold tones, flying currency, roaring crowds, and a wrestler frozen mid-air, captures a moment of controlled chaos. More significantly, the phrase 'In cinemas' in the poster has the letter 'M' deliberately highlighted. This has lent credence to the already prevailing speculation that Malayalam superstar Mammootty may well make an appearance in the film.

Fans and audiences had been actively predicting his association with the film, and the release date poster now reads like a confirmation of this prediction.

At its core, the film taps into the raw and visceral world of Kerala’s wrestling culture, drawing from the colourful chaos of Fort Kochi. Backed by creative producer Shihan Shoukath, with producers Ritesh and Ramesh S. Ramakrishnan and Shoukath Ali, the film marks the directorial debut of Adhvaith Nayar. It unfolds a world of bravado, brotherhood, rivalry, and humour, shaped by sweat, spectacle, and street-smart swagger.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, and Vishak Nair, along with several prominent actors from the industry, each stepping into sharply defined roles that drive the narrative forward.

On the technical front, the film is backed by a formidable crew. One of its biggest highlights is the legendary composer trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy, who make their Malayalam cinema debut with this film, delivering a soundscape that is as punchy and playful as the world the film inhabits.

Lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Vinayak Sasikumar. The background score for the film has been composed by Mujeeb Majeed. Cinematography is by Anend C. Chandran, while action choreography is led by Kalai Kingson. Editing is by Praveen Prabhakar, and the screenplay has been written by Sanoop Thykoodam.

