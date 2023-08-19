Check how Farhan Akhtar wished his best friend Ritesh Sidhwani on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Saturday penned down an adorable birthday wish for his best friend and business partner Ritesh Sidhwani.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a funny picture which he captioned, “Happy birthday Ritesh. Here’s a throwback to when we first met. Must say you haven’t changed much as the last 22 years have rolled by. However, I’ve seen you grow as a film producer, creative storyteller and into a better, wiser, stronger person with every passing year. You’ll always have me in your corner as I know I have you. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, brotherhood and film making. Happy 50. Love you man. @ritesh_sid”

In the picture, Ritesh could be seen holding his baby with Farhan’s cropped picture placed on the baby’s face.

Soon after he dropped the picture his friends and fans swamped the comment section with laughing emotions and funny messages.

Farah Khan commented, “Hahahahahahaha faaab”

Katrina dropped multiple laughing emoticons.

A fan wrote, “no better way of wishing your best friend a happy birthday!”

Ritesh and Farhan jointly own production house Excel Entertainment, through which they have delivered various content like ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Fukrey’, ‘Don’, ‘KGF’, ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Lakshya’, ‘ZNMD’ and many more.

Meanwhile, Farhan currently has two big films in his pipeline which he will direct and produce.

A road trip film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The official release date of the film is still awaited and the action thriller film ‘Don 3’, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

‘Don 3’ will hit the theatres in 2025.

