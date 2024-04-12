Check how much money Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Maidaan' earned on Day 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 : Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Maidaan' is running in theatres.

The film raked in Rs 7.25 cr at the box office on the opening day, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"Inspite of the big holiday [#Eid], #Maidaan opens to shockingly low numbers... Biz at urban centres in particular should've multiplied post-noon onwards, but, despite merits and appreciation, the Day 1 biz is dismal, way below the mark... Wed previews + Thu Rs 7.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice #Maidaan enjoys glorious word of mouth, but that needs to convert into footfalls, especially over the weekend... In fact, a miraculous turnaround on Sat - Sun is a must... Let's see how its biz pans out in the next couple of days," he wrote on X.

Recently, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar reviewed the film and he was all praise for Ajay.

Taking to X, he wrote, "I watched 'maidan'... It is a true story that will make every Indian proud of our certain national achievements that unfortunately most of us don't know about . A must watch . Congratulations to producer Boney kapur , director Amit Sharma and to Ajay Devgan who has given a mind blowing performance ."

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, 'Maidaan' is a poignant portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim's unwavering dedication to football, which brought tremendous pride to India. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Rahim, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh.

Javed Akhtar watched the film at a special screening held in Mumbai on Tuesday night. He was joined by his wife and veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

Sanya Malhotra, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Shubhash Ghai and a host of other celebrities, attended the special screening of Ajay Devgn's upcoming sports drama 'Maidaan'.The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles and also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

