Check how much money SRK's 'Dunki' collected on release day at box office

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 : After 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', superstar Shah Rukh Khan came up with his third release of the year 'Dunki' on Thursday.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics. As per film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the film collected around Rs 30 crore at the Indian box office.

"As per the estimates, the film collected between Rs 29 crore and Rs 30 crore on the opening day. The producers have not released the official figures yet. The film will see a jump in collections over the weekend as Christmas is falling this weekend. It will likely cross Rs 100 crore in five-six days easily," Sumit Kadel told ANI.

Dunki, presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, hit the screens on December 21, a day before Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar'. It is now facing clash at box office with 'Salaar'.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

At one of the events in Dubai, SRK described 'Dunki' as "a film very close" to his heart. "So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who apparently know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I really felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year. I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also," he said.

'Dunki' also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Anil Grover.

