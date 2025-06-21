Check how Shilpa Shetty celebrated International Day of Yoga

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast who practices yoga to stay healthy and happy.

As the nation celebrated International Day of Yoga on Saturday, the 'Dhadkan' star took to Instagram and explained the significance of including yoga in our daily life.

"When we have just ONE of something, we MUST value it. This year's theme is Yoga for one earth, one health..Balance is the key to maintaining the equilibrium between mind, body and soul. Health.. Let's value it, earn it and preserve it not just for ourselves but for the benefit of our entire ecosystem #InternationalYogaDay #YogaforSelfandSociety #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #YogaforOneEarthOneHealth," she wrote.

Shilpa also shared a video of her performing several yoga asanas.

Earlier, Malaika Arora visited Gurugram to participate in a yoga session.

Speaking to ANI, Malaika described yoga as "very instrumental" in her life and shared how it has helped her both mentally and physically over the years."I would like to say I would give a lot of credit to my genes, but yoga has been very, very instrumental in shaping a lot of my life. I feel that practicing on my mat genuinely makes me happy; it centers me, it gives me focus all of that. So yes, I would give a lot of credit to yoga in my life."

Malaika went on to share her thoughts on stress in everyday life and how yoga helps her stay balanced. Addressing the increasing mental pressure in today's world, she said, "Life is full of stress," and yoga can help anyone not just public figures find calm and focus."I feel it has nothing to do with being a public figure. Everybody, on a daily basis, deals with a lot, whether you're a public figure, a housewife, or someone working a 9-to-5 job. We all deal with physical or mental issues on a daily basis. Life is full of stress," Malaika told ANI.

"Unfortunately, we are surrounded by situations. There's so much stimuli around us, phones being one of them. Every day, looking at phones and being on social media causes a lot of anxiety and stress. So, I think people today should find ways to de-stress, whatever it may be whether it's being outdoors, doing yoga, swimming, or meditating. Find that one activity that works for you, and make time for yourself to de-stress and love yourself," she added.

The open-air event was hosted in a peaceful setting, something Malaika said enhanced the experience.

