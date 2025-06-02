Check out Aditi Rao Hydari's sweetest birthday wish for 'bestest' Mani Ratnam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has penned an adorable birthday wish for director Mani Ratnam on his birthday.

On Monday, Aditi posted a picture with the birthday boy on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday bestest...To eternally celebrating you and your forever genius...from a mani sir ponnu = Kanmani #manisir. P.S.- waiting for the thugs to take over on the 5th of June 2025! #ThuglifePps- photographed by the biggest thug @siva_ananth."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKZW2r-teZT/

Veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan wrote an emotional message celebrating their decades-long cinematic partnership.

The note, shared publicly, struck a deeply personal tone, reflecting on their journey from the iconic 'Nayakan' to their much-anticipated upcoming film 'Thug Life'.

"Happy Birthday, Mani Ratnam," Haasan wrote, adding, "From Nayakan to Thug Life, we've journeyed through time together as colleagues, family, co-dreamers, and above all, as lifelong students of cinema," he wrote on X.

He went on to praise Ratnam not only for his creative brilliance but for being a guiding presence throughout the years.

"Through every chapter, your presence has been a source of strength a mind I turn to in moments of doubt, and a soul deeply attuned to the language of film like few others. May your stories keep unfolding, for with every frame, your vision brings depth, beauty, and meaning to cinema," he wrote, signing off with, "Forever your friend, Kamal Haasan."

https://x.com/ikamalhaasan/status/1929393105582616586

Actor Manisha Koirala also extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Mani Ratnam.

"Happy birthday to the legendary Guru Mani Ratnam On your special day, we celebrate not just a master filmmaker, but a weaver of emotions, a painter of souls. Your stories seep into our hearts, your characters breathe life into ours. With every frame, you whisper truths that echo through eternity. May your birthday be as vibrant as your visions, and may your art continue to touch hearts, ignite minds, and inspire generations to come!," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKYjfhSyjmL/?img_index=2

Manisha and Mani Ratnam have collaborated in two films, 'Bombay' and 'Dil Se'.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam has directed 'Thug Life', which is slated to be released on June 5.

Kamal Haasan leads the film as Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, alongside Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, among others.

Recently, 'O Maara' song from 'Thug Life' has been unveiled.

Composed by music maestro A R Rahman and rendered with fierce intensity by singer Nitesh Aher, 'O Maara' is picturised on Silambarasan TR, whose raw charisma ignites every frame.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor