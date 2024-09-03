Check out adorable pics of how Jeh clicks mumma Kareena Kapoor's pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : Actor Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her recent photoshoot, and guess who the photographer was? None other than her son, Jeh.

On Tuesday, Kareena, affectionately known as Bebo, posted a series of pictures on Instagram, taken just before the trailer launch event of 'The Buckingham Murders'.

In the first picture, Jeh can be seen capturing his mother's photo on his smartphone.

In another picture, he makes a goofy face while Kareena poses for the camera.

In one of the images, Bebo is playfully hiding Jeh's face in style.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Mama's gotta go to work... see you at the cinemas on 13th September..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_dI5a4IlUk/?img_index=6

As soon as she shared the pictures, Neetu Kapoor and Neha Dhupia responded in the comments section. Neha wrote, "Jehhhhhhjuuuuu," while Neetu dropped fire and heart emojis.

On Tuesday, the makers of 'The Buckingham Murders' unveiled the trailer at an event attended by Kareena, director Hansal Mehta, and co-producer Ektaa R Kapoor.

Kareena donned a black pantsuit for the event.

In the film, Kareena plays the role of a grieving police detective tasked with tracking down a child murderer. Throughout the trailer, she portrays different shades of her intense character as she delves into solving the mysterious case.

Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen also star in the film. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, the film is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who marks her debut as a producer.

According to Variety, 'The Buckingham Murders' follows Jasmeet Bhamra (portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan), a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. The investigation leads her down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect.

In a previous interview with Variety, Kareena revealed that her character in the film was inspired by Kate Winslet's role in 'Mare of Easttown.'

She said, "I love 'Mare of Easttown,' and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've moulded it a little bit on those lines. She plays a detective cop in that." 'The Buckingham Murders' will be released in cinemas on September 13 this year. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.

She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' lined up. 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

It is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

