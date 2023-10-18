Check out BTS pictures from the sets of 'Cocktail'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi shared unseen pictures from the sets of 'Cocktail'. The film features Saif, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in pivotal roles.

On Wednesday, Saba dropped some behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Cocktail....! Collecting memories. Shooting in London....:) Those were the days....."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyiR-Kdo5So/?img_index=1

In the photos, Saif can be seen having a cup of coffee while Deepika and Diana can be seen posing with a smile.

In another snap, Saba and Saif can be seen with their mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

The last photo is clicked in a candid moment. The three of them can be seen bursting into laughter while surrounded by the crew.

'Cocktail' was released in the year 2012. The star cast also included Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani, Manoj Pahwa, and Randeep Hooda amongst others.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film was a critical success.

Talking about Saba, she is the second child of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore. She is the sister of actors, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

Unlike other members of the Pataudi family, Saba kept herself away from the limelight. She is a jewellery designer by profession.

Saba is an active social media user. She often treats Instagram users to unseen pictures of the Pataudi family.

