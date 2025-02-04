Check out cast of horror-thriller 'This is Not a Test'

Los Angeles [US], February 4 : Apocalyptic horror-thriller 'This is Not a Test' is in the making.

As per Variety, Adam MacDonald is likely to come on board to helm the project.

The film coming from Anova Pictures is based on the YA novel by New York Times bestselling author Courtney Summers, and will feature an ensemble cast led by Olivia Holt (upcoming "Heart Eyes", "Totally Killer," "Cruel Summer"), Froy Gutierrez (The Strangers: Chapter 1, "Cruel Summer", "Teen Wolf"), and Luke MacFarlane (Bros, "Platonic", "Brothers & Sisters"). Principal photography is set to begin later this month in Ontario, Canada.

Cybill Lui is producing under her Anova Pictures banner. Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired all international rights across non-English-speaking territories and will be launching international sales at EFM. BondIt Media Capital is providing financing with Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor executive producing. Anova is producing in association with North Avenue Pictures and WorldOne Entertainment.

This is Not a Test follows Sloane and four other students who take cover in Cortege High to escape a world plagued by the infected. As danger relentlessly pounds on the doors, Sloane begins to see the world through the eyes of people who actually want to live and takes matters into her own hands.

Speaking about the project, Lui said, "With such a beloved YA novel as our source material by Courtney and an incredibly talented cast in Olivia, Froy and Luke, I couldn't be more excited to begin filming with Adam, whose work I've been a fan of since 'Backcountry.'"

"It's going to be an intense ride from beginning to end. We're dead set on making an intense, emotional, and gripping film set in the '90's a 'Breakfast Club' meets '28 Weeks Later' as we follow our heroine's journey and ask ourselves, what do you hold onto when everything is gone?," Lui added.

