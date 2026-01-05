Check out 'Chaanta Tera' song from Mithila Palkar, Vir Das' film 'Happy Patel'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 : A new song 'Chaanta Tera' from Mithila Palkar and Vir Das-starrer 'Happy Patel' was unveiled on Monday.

The song features lead actors Mithila Palkar and Vir Das giving a unique twist to love songs, as Mithila is seen slapping Vir throughout the song.

Mithila, who plays the character Rupa in the film, is seen tirelessly slapping Happy Patel, played by Vir Das. Glimpses of the duo's quirky love story are showcased in the trailer and songs of the film.

Here you can watch the entire fun track

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_exmqGxMV8

'Happy Patel : Khatarnaak Jasoos' is a quirky, offbeat spy, which also stars Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade along with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan.

Slated to release on January 16, 2025 in theatres, the film is directed by Vir Das and produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions,

Aamir Khan Productions has previously backed critically acclaimed films, including 'Lagaan', 'Taare Zameen Par', 'Dangal', and 'Secret Superstar'.

