Check out 'Dil Ka Kya' song from 'Metro...In Dino'

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], June 9 : The 'Metro...In Dino', makers are leaving no stone unturned to create excitement among the audience, especially with the film's music.

After releasing the soulful song 'Zamaana Lage', the team on Monday unveiled 'Dil Ka Kya' track from the film. Sung by Raghav Chaitanya and composed by Pritam, Dil Ka Kya is a modern yet nostalgic and deeply melancholic.

Set across the intertwined lives of four couples, the evocative song explores the fragile nuances of romantic connection and separation amid the relentless chaos of city life. The lyrics were given by Anurag Sharma.

Check out

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Saswata Chatterjee. It serves as the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a... Metro.

From the original cast, Konkana is the only actor who is returning in the sequel. It was hard for the actress to work in the movie again after her dear friend and co-star Irrfan Khan passed away in 2020.

While remembering the late actor at an event, Anurag Basu shared that Konkana Sharma started crying during the shoot of a scene in the movie (Metro...In Dino) as the tone of it was a "little similar" to a scene from the first instalment.

He also remembered singer KK at the event as the singer sang two of the most famous tracks from the prequel's album: 'Alvida' and 'O Meri Jaan'.

"We were shooting a scene, and the tone for it was a little similar to a scene from the first film. Suddenly, Konkona started crying, and even right now, I am worried that the same will happen if someone asks a question about him. We miss him; we miss KK very much, and there are many others who are missing now, with whom we collaborated earlier," said Anurag Basu at the Metro In Dino promotional event in Mumbai.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., 'Metro...In Dino' Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu. It will be released on July 4.

