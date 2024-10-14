Check out Farhan Akhtar's adorable wish for sister Zoya on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 :

Taking to Instagram, Farhan wrote, "Happy birthday Zo.. never lose your wings [?]

#supersister."

He also dropped some candid videos of Zoya in goofy mood.

Zoya and Farhan are children of lyricist Javed Akhtar and screenwriter Honey Irani.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBFzQ1uBWZl/?hl=en&img_index=1

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan is currently busy working on new project '120 Bahadur', which is based on the battle of Rezang La.

The military action film, set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, draws inspiration from the Battle of Rezang La, where our men in uniform displayed unparalleled courage, heroism, and sacrifice. Farhan will portray the role of an army officer, Maj Shaitan Singh PVC.

Farhan is also set to come up with 'Don 3', which stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

In August 2023, Farhan, in a special announcement video, revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise.Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions.

The 'Don' franchise has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival.

On the other hand, Zoya recently came up with docuseries 'Angry Young Men' as a producer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor