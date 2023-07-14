Check out Genelia's look in 'Gole Male' song from 'Trial Period'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : On Friday, the makers of 'Trial Period' unveiled 'Gole Male' song from the film featuring Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul.

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Dev Negi and Kaushik-Guddu, this new rendition of the evergreen Bengali-language Baul has garnered loads of likes and comments.

In the music video, Genelia is seen singing the song at a house party. Genelia looks gorgeous in a red saree.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CurM5mnNNbw/?hl=en

Sharing the song's link, Genelia took to Instagram and wrote, "#GoleMale A Baul Anthem from Bengal that explains.. jaise gudh me cheenti chipal jaye toh nikal nahin paati... that is love.#TrialPeriod arriving on 21 July only on #JioCinema".

Kaushik-Guddu recreated it.

Written and directed by Aleya Sen, 'Trial Period', the film follows the journey of a single mother Ana, played by Genelia, whose world turns upside down when her inquisitive son demands a father on a trial period of 30 days! The innocent coercion leads to the arrival of a disciplined Prajapati Dwivedi from Ujjain, fondly known as PD, played by Manav Kaul - who is in complete contradiction to the expectations of the mother and the son. What follows is an adorable tale of love and friendship, as they navigate through the challenges of an unconventional family dynamic, personality clashes, blossoming into unexpected bonds.

Excited about the film, Genelia earlier said, "I'm at the stage in my career, where I choose a film which is about quality more than just quantity. Trial Period when offered to me by director Aleya Sen and Chrome was about a mother and the various relationships a woman goes through at that phase, it's about a single woman mother finding her love story which is different from college love stories, and this is exactly what excited me to do the role.

I'm excited for the film's premiere on Jio Cinema which has a larger audience and the audience that is appropriate for the film. The Trial Period family has made this film with so much love and we hope our sincere efforts resonate with the audience."

Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chadda, Gajraj Rao and Zidane Braz are also a part of the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor