Check out how Karisma Kapoor celebrates Independence Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : Actor Karisma Kapoor, on Tuesday, treated her fans with a glimpse of her Independence Day celebration.

The 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' actor took to Instagram and posted several pictures and wrote, "Happy Independence Day."

Karisma looks gorgeous in a red-printed suit with minimal makeup and wavy hair.

She also posed with the National Flag and enjoyed the occasion with Bhelpuri. One of the pictures also featured her pet dog.

Fans also extended warm wishes on the occasion of Independence Day in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma will be seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. She also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor