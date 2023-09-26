Check out how Palak Tiwari celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : Actor Palak Tiwari has treated her fans with a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

On Tuesday, Palak dropped some pictures from the occasion where she can be seen with her mother and actor Shweta Tiwari.

In one of the photos, Palak can be seen decorating the pandal of Ganpatti.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Ganapathi Visarjan 23".

As soon as she shared the post, fans flooded the comment with love and blessings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak has made a name for herself after featuring opposite Harrdy Sandhu in 'Bijlee Bijlee' song.

She debuted in Bollywood in the movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vijender Singh.

Earlier, Palak opened up about her experience working in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' while speaking to ANI.

"Working with Salman Khan Sir was my dream come true moment. I have been his fan since childhood...so 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will always remain special. He would come on set, crack a joke and make all of us feel comfortable. His seniority did not intimidate us ...he always helped us. We all used to sit together and have food with him. I will always cherish the time spent with sir on the sets," Palak shared.

