Check out how Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha congratulated her on Padma Shri win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 : Actress Raveena Tandon has made her family, friends and fans extremely proud by winning the Padma Shri award recently.

Raveena's daughter Rasha heaped praises on the 'Mohra' star.

Taking to Instagram, Rasha penned a lengthy note that read, "The Padma Shree award, one of the most prestigious awards of the republic of India. What a year this has been for you. You keep saying it's Nana's doing, that he's helping you achieve what you're achieving, and I don't doubt that, but it's also all your hard work. You deserve all the success, love and respect you're receiving. I couldn't be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people of our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace and kindness inspires Ranbir and I to work harder and to be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can't wait to see what you do next."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasha (@rashathad)

Rasha's gesture won Raveena's heart.

Replying to the post, she wrote, "Thank you, my baby! You made my day! Nothing more rewarding than when I looked at your faces, papa, you and Ranbir, beaming with pride, when I walked back to my seat! Nothing better than seeing the joy and receiving the congratulations from all my friends, well wishers and loved ones! It makes this moment all worth it."

Raveena was conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. In the upcoming months, Raveena will be seen in an upcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar. Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor