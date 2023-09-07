Check out how Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu celebrate Janmashtami with daughter Inaaya 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Actor-couple Soha Ali Khan and Kuna Kemmu treated their fans with a glimpse of Janmashtami celebrations with her daughter Inaaya.

On Thursday, Soha shared a picture of Kunal and Inaaya where they can be seen breaking dahi handi in their home.

"Happy Janmashtami #dahihandi #happyjanmashtami " she captioned.

Saba Pataudi reacted to the post and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Netizens wrote cute comments in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Omg Inaaya looks so cute" while another fan dropped heart emojis.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'.The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Soha, who was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna, will be seen in 'Chhorii 2'.

