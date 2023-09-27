Check out Janhvi Kapoor's 'Eat Pray Love' moments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 : Actor Janhvi Kapoor, on Wednesday, treated her fans with a glimpse of her vacation.

The 'Bawaal' actor took to Instagram and shared some moments from her vacation and it seems like she enjoyed her holidays a lot.

From sunkissed pictures and enjoying the waves at the beach, to posing near the Eiffel Tower, Janhvi Kapoor’s vacation photos are setting some travel goals!

"Eat Pray Love", she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxr5wYoI_I1/?img_index=6

Sister Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor reacted to the post. Khushi wrote, "Wowwwwieeee" while Shanaya dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Fans also chimed in the comment section with heart emojis after she dropped the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was seen in ‘Bawaal’ opposite Varun Dhawan.'Bawaal' is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for helming blockbusters like 'Dangal' and 'Chhichhore'. The film is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of World War 2.

The film has Varun playing a history teacher who takes Janhvi Kapoor's character on a trip to Europe to visit World War Two sites. It was shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with Lucknow and two other cities in India. The film's crew had more than 700 people with action directors and stuntmen hired from Germany.

The film was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 21. She also walked the ramp for internationally acclaimed designer Gaurav Gupta on day 3 of the India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi. The diva was dressed in a shiny electric blue lehenga skirt that she paired with a blue blouse. Her long cape added a dramatic yet beautiful touch to her showstopper look.

In the coming months, her fans can see her in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite RajKummar Rao. She also has 'Ulajh' in her kitty, co-starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor