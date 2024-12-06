Check out new pics from Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 6 : Actors Naga Chaitanya and SobhitaHere are new pic Dhulipala exchanged vows in an intimate Telugu wedding in the presence of close friends and family members at the iconic Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya's father and veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni took to X to share other dreamy images of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita from their wedding ceremony.

https://x.com/iamnagarjuna/status/1864674160901017707

He expressed his gratitude in the caption and wrote, "My heart is overflowing with gratitude. To the media, thank you for your understanding and for giving us the space to cherish this beautiful moment. Your thoughtful respect and kind wishes have added to our joy."

He added, "To our dear friends, family, and fans, your love and blessings have truly made this occasion unforgettable. My son's wedding was not just a family celebrationit became a cherished memory because of the warmth and support you all shared with us."

"From the bottom of our hearts, the Akkineni family thanks you all for the countless blessings you have showered upon us. #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni," he concluded.

The wedding, held during the auspicious muhuratam of 8:13 pm, was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders.

The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends, who gathered to witness this significant moment.

Apart from family and close friends, the event also saw the presence of many celebrities.

Earlier, Nagarjuna Akkineni shared official photos from the wedding on his X.

"Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhitayou've already brought so much happiness into our lives," he wrote.

https://x.com/iamnagarjuna/status/1864343119535460744

For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chay also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit.

The couple made their relationship official in August this year, by sharing photos from their engagement ceremony. "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting," wrote the couple in a joint post, while quoting a translated text from A K Ramanujan's Kurunthogai.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor