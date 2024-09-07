Check out new poster of 'Kubera' featuring Nagarjuna, Dhanush

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers of 'Kubera' unveiled a new poster of the film, which features Nagarjuna and Dhanush.

The Kubera team took to X to unveil the powerful first poster, leaving fans in awe.

In the poster, Dhanush captivates with a rugged new looksporting a full beard, long hair, and a worn-out outfit that stirs curiosity about his character's journey. The backdrop adds a layer of tension and mystery. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna Akkineni stuns with a fresh, intense appearance, his commanding expression deepening the intrigue surrounding the plot.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Wishing everyone a joyous Vinayaka Chavithi from the #SekharKammulasKubera team! Get ready to witness the ultimate powerhouse duo@dhanushkraja sir's fierce energy and king @iamnagarjuna garu's commanding presence. @iamRashmika @sekharkammula @jimSarbh @Daliptahil @ThisIsDSP @AsianSuniel @SVCLLP @amigoscreation @AdityaMusic @KuberaTheMovie #Kubera"

https://x.com/KuberaTheMovie/status/1832299377957990465

Kubera is shaping up to be a socio-drama of epic proportions, filmed on a grand scale in both Tamil and Telugu. Adding to the film's allure, National Award-winning music director Devi Sri Prasad will compose the soundtrack, elevating this magnum opus further.

Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh will also be seen in the film.

