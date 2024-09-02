Check out Priyanka-Nick's new romantic pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 : Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never leave a chance to express their love for each other publicly.

On Monday, Nick took to Instagram and shared several romantic pictures with his wife Priyanka from one of the weddings they recently attended.

The pictures featured Priyanka in a stunning black embellished dress by David Koma. On the other hand, Nick looked dapper in a pink suit.

In one of the images, Nick can be seen holding Priyanka close and looking adorably at her.

"Congrats @deleasakathleen and @nickmirchuk loved being there to celebrate you," he captioned the post, leaving fans in awe.

Reacting to the mushy images of Priyanka and Nick, a fan wrote, "Adorable couple."

"Beautiful," another one wrote.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, Priyanka wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Bluff' and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up featuring her family including Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and her mother Madhu Chopra and the cast of the film.'The Bluff' which is directed by Frank E Flowers also features actor Karl Urban.

In a recent interview within Singapore, 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' actor Ismael Cruz Cordova shared that he is a huge fan of Priyanka Chopra. He also opened up about his experience working with her in the upcoming film 'The Bluff'."Working with the greats is always something that you never know how it's going to be. Priyanka is an incredible leader..so generous. She's so cool also. I am a huge fan. She is such a great leader. So charismatic, so loving. She made everybody on set feel great. She keeps her culture so close to her. Her mother and daughter were also on set with us, the whole family dynamics, it really grounds you," he said.

'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

Apart from 'The Bluff', Priyanka is also set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

