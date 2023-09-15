Check out Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon's fun chemistry in song 'Agg Lagdi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : On Friday, a new song titled 'Agg Lagdi' from Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon-starrer 'Dono' was unveiled.

Sung by Siddharth Mahadevan and Lisa Mishra, 'Agg Lagdi' shows Rajveer and Paloma in fun element. The two are seen shaking a leg with each other at a wedding in the film and dancing through the haldi and sangeet ceremonies.

Sharing the song's video, Rajveer took to Instagram and wrote, "ts time to set the dance floor on fire! 🔥

#AggLagdi #SongOutNow. Directed by @avnish.barjatya. Co Starring @palomadhillon."\

Directed by Avnish S Barjatya, ‘Dono’ marks the acting debut of Rajveer Deol and Paloma. Rajveer is younger son of Sunny Deol while Paloma is the daughter of Poonam Dhillon.

Recently, makers unveiled the film’s official trailer. Taking to Instagram, Rajshri Productions shared the trailer which they captioned, “Drum Roll! The wait is finally over #Dono #TrailerOutNow Film In Cinemas - 5th October #SaveTheDate.”

Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) – friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) – friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

The film promises to be an “urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart.” The film is all set to be released on October 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor