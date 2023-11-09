Check out release date of 'Venom 3'

Washington [US], November 9 : Sony Pictures has pushed back the third 'Venom' movie to November 8, 2024. The announcement came the same day that Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) approve a tentative deal to end the 118-day actors strike, according to Variety.

Previously, makers of the sci-fi action film have announced the official release date of the film as July 12, 2024.

According to Variety, the third installment of the 'Venom' series, which is untitled at this time, was originally set for a July 12, 2024, release date. Kelly Marcel, who wrote and produced the first two "Venom" movies, directs the upcoming superhero film from a screenplay she wrote. Marcel and Hardy developed "Venom 3's" story and produced alongside Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker.

The previous two comic book tentpoles directed by Hardy, "Venom" (2018) and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" (2021), both debuted in early October. Ruben Fleischer's first "Venom" movie brought in $856 million at the box office globally, while Andy Serkis' "Let There Be Carnage" had a decline during the epidemic but still managed to bring in $502 million. Interestingly, "Let There Be Carnage" made a $90 million debut in the United States, while "Venom" made a $80 million start in non-pandemic circumstances.

Sony confirmed that a third movie in the Tom Hardy-led franchise was moving forward during CinemaCon in 2022. Aside from Hardy's return as the lethal protector Venom, the plot of the threequel has been kept under wraps. Hardy's Eddie Brock and Venom last appeared in a credits sequence in 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," but it's unclear which of Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters one that includes Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, and Madame Web, among others might show up in 'Venom 3', reported Variety.

