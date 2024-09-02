Check out 'Saathiya' song from Siddhant Chaturvedi's film 'Yudhra'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 : The first song from Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Yudhra' is out now.

Titled 'Saathiya', the track is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and sung by Pratibha Singh Baghel and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics of the song are written by the legendary Javed Akhtar.

The song showcases the romantic chemistry between Siddhant and Malavika Mohanan.

Sharing the song's video, Zee Music Company on Instagram wrote, "In the heart of vengeance, love finds its way. #Saathiya, out now. #Yudhra releasing in cinemas on 20th September 2024."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Music Company (@zeemusiccompany)

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Ravi Udyawar, Yudhra will hit theatres on September 20.

Recently, the Yudhra team also released Siddhant and Malavika's character posters from the film. In one of the posters, Malavika could be seen wearing a black top and matching pants while looking sharply at the camera.

Siddhant can be seen decked up in a suit and smoking in a swag by giving intense expressions.

They also released the trailer a few days ago.

In the trailer, we can see Siddhant in angry mode. The trailer also showcases Malavika Mohanan as the captivating Nikhat, and Raghav Juyal as the menacing villain Shafiq.

The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar. It promises a blend of gripping action and dynamic storytelling.

Siddhant was last seen in Netflix's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which also stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. The film dwells in the world of modern-day friendship where the youngsters of this generation are immensely affected by their image in the social media world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor