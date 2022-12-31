Check out this sunkissed video of Kriti Sanon

Actress Kriti Sanon, on Friday, treated fans with her sunkissed video.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti dropped a video in which sunlight fell perfectly on her face.

At the end of the clip, she is also seen winking.

"I am (sun) person. #BestFilter," she captioned the clip.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada'. The film marks the second collaboration between Kriti and Kartik after their hit 2019 romantic film 'Luka Chuppi'.

Apart from this, Kriti will be seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas and Sunny Singh. She also has an action thriller 'Ganpath- Part 1' opposite Tiger Shroff.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor