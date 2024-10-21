Check out trailer of Huma Qureshi-starrer 'Mithya - The Darker Chapter'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Huma Qureshi is back with the next chapter of 'Mithya', which also features Avantika Dassani and Naveen Kasturia.

Directed by Kapil Sharma and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production, 'Mithya - The Darker Chapter' probes into the complex and volatile relationship between two half-sisters, Juhi (played by Huma Qureshi) and Rhea (played by Avantika Dassani) and their battle for revenge and retribution.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the show and it's quite intriguing.

The trailer for 'Mithya - The Darker Chapter' leaps viewers back into the intense psychological drama between half-sisters Juhi and Rhea. As Juhi basks in the success of her book "Dhund," her world is suddenly shaken by plagiarism accusations from a mysterious writer, Amit Chaudhary (played by Naveen Kasturia). Meanwhile, "Rhea is still scheming and plotting to win her father's love"

The series explores "blood versus blood" as family ties are tested, with both women resorting to dirty games of lies and deceit, crossing all lines of morality to destroy each other.

Excited about the upcoming season, Huma in a press note shared by ZEE5 said, "I'm thrilled for the return of 'Mithya'! This show has pushed me to explore a different side of me as an actor - someone who is vulnerable and vengeful because of the circumstances. I am grateful to the makers for thinking of me for this exciting, meaty role and am looking forward to the next chapter in my character's life. With intense drama and shocking twists, the trailer is just a glimpse of the thrilling ride ahead and I urge the viewers to tune in on 1st November for so much more that's in store".

Avantika Dassani expressed, "I'm beyond excited for 'Mithya - The Darker Chapter'! This show was my debut, and it has truly changed so much for me both personally and professionally. I'm incredibly grateful to work with such a wonderful team, and being the youngest, I've learned so much from the entire cast. Rhea is a complex and an interesting character, and this season takes her journey to new heights as she navigates revenge and betrayal."

'Mithya - The Darker Chapter' will be out on ZEE5 on November 1.

