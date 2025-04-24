Check out who is Aparshakti Khurana's 'First sight wala love'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana has revealed the lucky girl who stole his heart at first sight and the lucky girl is none other than his daughter Arzoie.

On Thursday, Aparshakti posted an adorable and candid picture with his daughter Arzoie on Instagram.

"FIRST SIGHT WALA LOVE," he captioned.

Aparshakti's sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap reacts to the post and wrote, "Soo Cutee."

Netizens also chimmed in comment section witth sweet comments.

A user wrote, "Cuties."

Another fan commented, "Awwww,"

Aparshakti is married to Aakriti Ahuja on September 7, 2014. Arzoie was born to Aparshakti and Aakriti Ahuja on August 27, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti has released his new song, titled 'First Sight Wala Love' featuring Nikita Dutta.

Aparshakti showcases his multifaceted talent in the new track, where he has sung, composed, and written the music. The song beautifully encapsulates the innocence and thrill of first love, or "pehla pyaar", sure to strike a chord with listeners.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor