Check out who is this 'Vyakti' whom Varun Dhawan is missing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : Actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday shared a picture of his favourite 'Vyakti' Joey as he missed him.

Varun dropped a happy picture of Joey posing with him on Instagram and wrote, "Main iss vyakti ko bahut miss kar rha hoon."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_hdt5ovEaO/?img_index=1

After sharing the post on Instagram, Chitrangda Singh reacted to the post and wrote, "Stare in the last pic .. Joeie."

Netizens also bombarded the comment section with heartwarming comments.

A user wrote, "Awww.. the cutest"

Another fan commented, "Best duo".

Recently, Sunny Deol introduced Varun as Fauji to the Battalion of the much-awaited war film 'Border 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped an introduction video of Varun Dhawan and wrote, "Welcoming Fauji @varundvn to the Battalion of #Border2."

Varun also shared his excitement on Instagram.

He wrote, "I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall. I began looking up to our armed forces and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe be it on our borders or during natural calamities."

He added, "J P Dutta sir's war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2 produced by J P sir and Bhushan Kumar is a very, very special moment in my career. And I get to work with Sunny Paaji my hero makes it all the more special. I look forward to bring a valiant jawaan's story to screen in what promises to be India's biggest war film. I seek your good wishes. Jai Hind."

'Border 2' is written by Nidhi Dutta and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It will be directed by Anurag Singh.

Reportedly, the story is placed in the same setting at the Battle of Longewala and will start shooting sometime in October this year.Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and JP Dutta's J.P. Films, are presenting 'Border 2'.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated for a grand release on January 23, 2026.

Varun will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He will also be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' and 'Baby John'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor