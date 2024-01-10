"Cheers to 50yrs of love...": Hrithik Roshan's dad has special wish for son

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : Veteran actor and director Rakesh Roshan shared a special wish for his son Hrithik Roshan on his birthday. He posted a picture with him in which they both can be seen twinning in black outfit.

Hrithik looked dapper in black T-shirt and matching cap while Rakesh Roshan opted for a black jacked. He wrote in the post wishing his son Hrithik Roshan, "Duggu happy half century..Cheers to 50yrs of love, unforgettable memories and to many incredible achievements ahead. Lots of love & blessings"

Earlier, his mother also wished him on his special day. She shared a childhood picture of Hrithik and also posted his look from upcoming film 'Fighter'.

She talked about his journey from 5 months to 50 years and mentioned in her lengthy post, "These 2 photos represent the same pure soul with a golden heart. From 5 months to 50, your journey may be shared across celluloid and social media to millions but those who know and love you, we know that you've always been larger than life. You have spent 50 years on this Earth, bringing joy to so many yet I have known you from the moment you were a heartbeat and the immense happiness you radiated was felt exclusively and purely within me. Many nights I'd sleep with my heartbeat singing its lullaby and soothing yours as it grew within my spirit."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has given several hits including 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', 'Fiza', 'Koi... Mil Gaya', 'Krrish', 'Dhoom 2', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Agneepath', among others.

He will next be seen in 'Fighter', starring Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures,

'Fighter' promises strong action. Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Karan was missing from the teaser.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts.

It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a Tricolour from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of the film.

