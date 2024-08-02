Chef Jamie Oliver was Brad Pitt’s 40th b'day present from Jennifer Aniston

Los Angeles, Aug 2 Celebrated chef Jamie Oliver has spoken about the special role he played in Hollywood star Brad Pitt’s 40th birthday celebration when the actor was married to actress Jennifer Aniston.

Pitt and Aniston were married for five years, from 2000 to 2005.

“I was actually Brad Pitt’s 40th birthday present from Jen,” Oliver said on the podcast Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie on Nova FM.

“She phoned up and we put the phone down on her three times because we didn’t believe it was her. So she had to go through her agent to my agent,” he added.

Oliver also recalled Aniston asking, “Would you cook for Brad? He watches you on TiVo.”

“Absolutely. I’ll do it for love because I love you guys,” the chef recalled, reports People.com.

Oliver then revealed which celebrities he cooked for at the party, including Aniston’s 'Friends' co-star Courteney Cox, who played the role of Monica on the popular show.

“They’re both beautiful people,” Oliver said of Aniston and Pitt.

Oliver added: “I haven’t seen Brad for a while, but I saw Jen not so long ago, a couple of weeks ago, and she’s everything you would want her to be and more.”

Aniston and Pitt were introduced by their managers and secretly dated before tying the knot in a 2000 ceremony.

On the podcast, Oliver was promoting his new cookbook, Simply Jamie, which drops in September.

Oliver, who is also a restaurateur and cookbook author, is popular for his casual approach to cuisine.

He gained fame when his series 'The Naked Chef 'started airing in 1995.

In 2005, he launched a campaign to introduce healthier foods to schoolchildren.

He opened his first restaurant, Jamie's Italian, in Oxford in 2008.

